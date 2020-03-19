Federal authorities charge three in Quad-City drug conspiracy

A bench warrant was issued in the Iowa case March 10 when Bates failed to make a required court appearance. However, those charges were dropped when federal authorities arrested Bates on the new charges this week.

Bates had an initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport. A tentative trial date is set for May 4.

Hampton had been arrested in Rock Island County in February and was being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond on charges of delivery of methamphetamine-15 to 100 grams, and possession with the intent to deliver 1-15 grams of heroin. Those charges were dropped when federal authorities took over the case.

Hampton made a first appearance in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Thursday and tentative trial date of May 4 was sent.

Hampton also is one of 10 people Davenport police had connected to a scheme to defraud Vibrant Credit Union. Eight people have been arrested in connection with that case, with one of those entering a plea agreement, while another person is still sought by police.

All three men are being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. Each of the men is facing a minimum prison sentence of 20 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.