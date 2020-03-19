Federal authorities charge three in Quad-City drug conspiracy

Three Quad-City men have been charged at the federal level with multiple counts of drug offenses including distribution of a controlled substance involving the overdose death of a Davenport woman in January.
Antonio Larvell Thomas, 23, G’Shaud Malik Bates, 23, and Tywuan Devon Hampton, 20, each are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death — methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
Thomas is charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance-heroin, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance-heroin, and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance-methamphetamine and heroin.
Hampton is also facing three counts of distribution of a controlled substance-heroin, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance-methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance-methamphetamine and heroin.
Bates is facing an additional charge of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance-heroin.
Authorities from several Quad-City jurisdictions had Thomas, Bates and Hampton under surveillance for several months while building a case.
However, at 9:16 a.m. on Jan. 5, Davenport police officers and paramedics were sent to Woodspring Suites, 5315 Elmore Circle, room 129, for a suspected heroin overdose.
Thomas was on the scene of the overdose and was interviewed by officers. Thomas walked away from officers and was seen running from the parking lot.
Offices caught Thomas in the parking lot of a nearby business.
When officers searched him they found 36 small packages containing a total of 9.65 grams of heroin. Officers also seized a clear plastic baggie containing 6.45 grams of heroin and five other baggies containing a total of 3.1 grams of heroin. In total, officers seized 19.2 grams of heroin off of Thomas.
Officers also seized a baggie containing 7.35 grams of methamphetamine. Thomas also had $3,075 in cash in his pockets.
A search of Thomas’ room yielded an additional 7.05 grams of heroin and a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun.
Officers also seized a digital scale, packaging materials, razor blades and other items associated with drug peddling.
The overdose victim, Thomas’ girlfriend, Shannon Butler, 23, died as a result of an overdose.
State charges against him were dropped when federal authorities took over the case in February. A tentative trial date for Thomas is set for March 30 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Davenport police arrested Bates on drug charges in September. He was released without having to post a monetary bond and was supposed to be under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections.
A bench warrant was issued in the Iowa case March 10 when Bates failed to make a required court appearance. However, those charges were dropped when federal authorities arrested Bates on the new charges this week.
Bates had an initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport. A tentative trial date is set for May 4.
Hampton had been arrested in Rock Island County in February and was being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond on charges of delivery of methamphetamine-15 to 100 grams, and possession with the intent to deliver 1-15 grams of heroin. Those charges were dropped when federal authorities took over the case.
Hampton made a first appearance in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Thursday and tentative trial date of May 4 was sent.
Hampton also is one of 10 people Davenport police had connected to a scheme to defraud Vibrant Credit Union. Eight people have been arrested in connection with that case, with one of those entering a plea agreement, while another person is still sought by police.
All three men are being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. Each of the men is facing a minimum prison sentence of 20 years.