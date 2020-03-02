You are the owner of this article.
Federal authorities take over Rock Island County drug case. Man accused of having 11 pounds of cocaine
Federal authorities take over Rock Island County drug case. Man accused of having 11 pounds of cocaine

A man accused of having at least 11 pounds of cocaine in Rock Island County is now facing a federal rather than a local charge.

David Ruelas was indicted by a federal grand jury on a single count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. The charge alleges Ruelas was knowingly carrying the drugs on Feb. 15, 2017, in Rock Island County.

The federal grand jury indicted Ruelas in December, and he was arrested on the charge in February, according to federal court documents.

When the federal proceeding against Ruelas, 44, of Mission Hills, Calif., began, he had already been charged in Rock Island County with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, according to Rock Island County court records. The charge was filed against him on Feb. 16, 2017, the day he made his first appearance.

The case against him was dropped in favor of the federal prosecution on Feb. 14, 2020, county court records state.

Ruelas is next scheduled to appear in federal court on April 2, records state.

