Federal authorities have taken over the sex trafficking case of two Iowa residents who were arrested in August in connection with a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, case involving a 16-year-old victim.
Phylicia M. King, 28, of DeWitt, and Mark Cortez Spicer, 24, are facing one count each of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children by force, fraud or coercion; sex trafficking of children by force fraud or coercion; and transport of a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity.
King was in U.S District Court, Davenport, on Friday for an initial appearance. She was released under the Adam Walsh Act, which includes home confinement and monitoring via a GPS ankle monitor as well as no contact with the minor involved.
King is due in U.S. District Court, Florence, South Carolina, to appear on the charges on Jan. 22.
Spicer, also known as “Chief,” formerly of Cedar Rapids, was arrested Dec. 20 in South Carolina, and was ordered to remain in custody pending trial, according to the electronic records of the Federal Court, Florence, South Carolina.
Spicer's next court appearance is March 20.
The case was initially opened by the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Aug. 16.
An arrest affidavit from the Myrtle Beach Police Department in August alleges that the Spicer, King and the victim went to Myrtle Beach on Aug. 13 after passing through Iowa; Chicago, Illinois; Nashville, Tennessee; and, Atlanta, Georgia.
Sex acts took place in all five states between Aug. 13 and Aug. 16.
According to the federal indictment, handed down by a federal grand jury on Dec. 12, King and Spicer recruited the girl to work in prostitution. They provided the victim transportation to the sites where the sex acts would take place.
King and Spicer used the internet, telephones, hotels, vehicles and public highways to facilitate the sex acts, according to the indictment. King or Spicer would take photos of the victim to be used in online advertisements.