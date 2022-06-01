 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical alert top story

Federal judge sentences Davenport man to more than 12 years on gun and drug charges

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Davenport man to more than 12 years in prison on gun and drug charges.

Julian Darnell Black, 28, must serve 12 ½ years for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Black must also serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

Federal court records state that, on June 12, 2021, Black had the drugs and a loaded rifle.

The case against Black began while the Davenport Police Department was investigating a domestic incident in which he was considered a suspect. Officers seized two baggies of methamphetamine and the rifle from Black.

He pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 24 as part of a plea agreement, according to court records. As part of the arrangement, a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dropped.

