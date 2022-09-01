Federal jury convicts Davenport man of weapons and witness tampering charges

A Davenport man serving time in Iowa’s Anamosa State Prison in connection with a Davenport shooting was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on weapons and witness tampering charges.

Roylee Richardson Jr. 32, is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison after being found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and up to a maximum of 20 years on each count of tampering with a witness.

According to U.S. District Court, Davenport, and Scott County District Court electronic records, the cases against Richardson began at 11:01 a.m. Feb. 7, 2021, when Davenport Police were dispatched to the an apartment building at 3348 Heatherton Drive to investigate a report of shots fired.

While canvassing the scene officers discovered spent casings and other evidence that a shots fired incident had occurred.

During the investigation it was learned that Richardson allegedly struck a woman several times in the head with a pistol, which caused visible swelling to the woman’s head.

As the victim fled, Richardson allegedly fired the gun at her.

Officers located Richardson attempting to scale off a second-story balcony. Officers then located his gun inside the apartment from which he had fled.

Ballistics testing confirmed the firearm was the same that fired the shot at the woman.

Davenport police arrested Richardson on charges on intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, willful injury causing bodily injury, and possession of a controlled substance-second offense-crack cocaine.

During a hearing in Scott County District Court on Sept. 10, 2021, Richardson pleaded guilty to the charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and possession of a controlled substance-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

The other charges were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.

Richardson was sentenced Nov. 12, 2021, to concurrent sentences of five years for the willful injury conviction and two years for the drug conviction. His anticipated parole date is May 18, 2023, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

It was Richardson’s third conviction related to a shooting with the others coming in 2008 and 2016.

On Dec. 7, 2021, federal authorities charged Richardson with being a felon on possession of a firearm.

After Davenport Police had arrested Richardson he repeatedly called the victim in violation of a no contact order. Federal authorities charged with him tampering with a witness.

After a three-day trial in U.S. District Court, Davenport, a federal jury found him guilty Wednesday of all of the federal charges.

Richardson is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Jan. 24.

He will complete his state prison term before he is turned over to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to begin his federal prison sentence.

The case against Richardson was prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings all levels of law enforcement together to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safe.