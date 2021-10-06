Federal jury finds man guilty of attempting to meet a minor for sex

• Jeffrey Alan Bosaw, of Bloomington, Illinois, who was 52 at the time of his arrest, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. His trial had been scheduled for Oct. 4 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. On Sept. 29, U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow ordered Bosaw to undergo a mental health evaluation not to exceed 30 days.

• Douglas Michael Speer, of Johnston, Iowa, who was 30 at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty June 10 to two counts of attempted enticement of a child and one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 20 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.

• Auston M. McLain, 36, of Davenport is charged with attempted enticement of a minor, travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor. According to court documents, McLain was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Metropolitan Detention Center, in Los Angeles. According to court documents, the evaluation should have been completed by Sept. 9, with the final report ready for the court by Sept. 30.

• Douglas L. Christensen, 56, of East Moline pleaded guilty July 13 to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.