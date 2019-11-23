Federal legislators urge cooperation on Interstate 74 bridge project

Some of the Quad-Cities area's federal legislators have asked the Iowa Department of Transportation and Lunda Construction to swiftly find common ground that will safely get the Interstate 74 bridge built as close to budget and as on schedule as possible.

There is a disagreement between state officials and Lunda, the lead contractor on the project, about whether Lunda is able to complete the bridge under the assumptions the company made when it bid on the project and whether it may need more time, information or resources to finish the work, the Iowa transportation department has said. The DOT has said the disagreement does not mean the bridge cannot be built, and the state remains confident that the new bridge can be built safely.