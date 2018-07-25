A federal prisoner residing at the halfway house at 605 Main St. in Davenport was arrested early Wednesday by Bettendorf Police for allegedly selling crack cocaine and methamphetamine to a woman he met in the 900 block of State Street.
Mark Devon Jackson, 35, whose address on the arrest affidavits is listed as 605 Main St., Davenport, is charged with one count possession with the intent to deliver no more than 5 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 10 grams of crack cocaine.
Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Jackson also is charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 5 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Matt Poirier, at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of State Street, officers noticed a 2004 GMC Envoy meeting with a woman.
Officers stopped the woman who had two baggies concealed in her mouth, according to the affidavit. The woman told officers she had purchased the drugs from a man in the GMC Envoy with three $20 bills for a total of $60.
A test of the drugs in the baggies indicated one held .74 grams of crack cocaine, while the other held .51 grams of methamphetamine.
Officers stopped the Envoy where Jackson was in the passenger seat.
Jackson had $545 in cash on him, as well as three $20 bills separate from the rest of the money. The woman provided officers with a phone number to her seller. That phone belonged to Jackson, according to the affidavit.
After being read his Miranda rights, Jackson admitted to conspiring to sell $60 worth of crack cocaine to the woman, but denied selling any methamphetamine, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jackson was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $20,000 bond, cash or surety.
On November 18, 2015, federal authorities arrested Jackson on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. According to the indictment, on Oct. 10, 2015, Jackson was found to be in possession of a Springfield XDM 9mm handgun as well as 16 WIN 9mm Luger cartridges of ammunition.
On Sept. 14, 2016, Jackson pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentence to 27 months, or two years and three months, in federal prison with credit for time served while awaiting trial and sentencing.
At the time of his arrest on the 2015 gun possession charge, Jackson was on federal supervised release in another federal case in which he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. In that case, the indictment states that on Oct. 6, 2011, Jackson was found to be in possession of a Hi-Point .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun. He pleaded guilty in that case and on May 9, 2012, he was sentenced to 37 months, or three years and one month, in federal prison, with credit for time served while awaiting trial and sentencing.
Since he violated the terms of his supervised release with the 2015 gun charge, Jackson was sentenced to one year in federal prison to run consecutive, or back-to-back, to the sentence in the 2015 case.
On May 1, Jackson was sent by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to the halfway house at 605 Main St., Davenport. He was scheduled to be placed on federal supervised release on Aug. 8.
Jackson was sent to the Iowa halfway house by the Residential Reentry Management Field Office in Kansas City, Kansas, which has jurisdiction in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
A preliminary hearing on the state drug charges is set for Aug. 3 in Scott County District Court.