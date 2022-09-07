Federal sex offender charged with peddling meth and other drugs

A Davenport registered sex offender currently serving five years on federal supervised release after serving a term in a federal prison for possessing a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, was arrested Tuesday for peddling meth and other drugs out of his Davenport home.

Scott County Sheriff's investigators had been conducting surveillance on Aaron Jesse Beauchamp, 43, after he was seen driving a vehicle that he as a sex offender did not register with the county as one that he would be using. Under Iowa law, sex offenders must register the vehicles they will be using.

Sheriff's investigators arrested Beauchamp on two counts of violating Iowa's sex offender registry statutes on Friday outside his home at 423 W. 8th St. after a short foot chase.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Johnson and Detective Jacob Turner, when Beauchamp was arrested a plastic bag containing a suspected 14 grams of methamphetamine was found in his possession.

Police have said that one-tenth of a gram of meth is the normal dose. That means Beauchamp had 140 doses of meth.

Beauchamp also had $881 in cash and a large number of small, plastic, zip-seal bags on his person, also.

Beauchamp was booked into the Scott County Jail on the sex offender registration charges. He was released from the jail after posting 10% of a $4,300 bond through a bonding company. Both of the sex offender registration violations are aggravated misdemeanors under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of two years.

Turner obtained a search warrant for Beauchamp's home. Authorities located 59 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 11.1 grams of marijuana wax, eight marijuana vape cartridges, 126.5 grams of marijuana edibles, multiple digital scales containing meth and marijuana residue, 40.6 grams of raw marijuana that was separated into four different bags, as well as used drug paraphernalia and drug packing.

Also seized were 22 doses of 15 milligram amphetamines-dextroamphetamine, or Adderall, tablets in an unlabeled pill bottle. Also found was and another 31 doses of 5 milligram Adderall tablets. Investigators seized a total of 53 Adderall doses seized.

Beauchamp was arrested Tuesday on the drug charges.

Beauchamp is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

For the Adderall and psilocybin, he is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a Schedule I or Schedule II substance. Each of the charges is a Class C felony that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.

Beauchamp also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and four counts of violating Iowa's drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

During a first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Peter Gierut scheduled a preliminary hearing on the drug charges for Sept. 16. A preliminary hearing on the sex offender registry violations also is scheduled for that day.

Beauchamp was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $15,000, cash or surety.

In March of 2016, Mercer County, Illinois, Sheriff's investigators arrested Beauchamp and another man on five charges each of child pornography, a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years under Illinois law.

Federal authorities took over the case in July of 2016, eventually charging each of the men with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.

According to U.S. District Court electronic records, in March of 2018 Beauchamp pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

On June 28, 2018, U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Beauchamp to 64 months, or five years and four months, in federal prison. He received credit for the time he served in the Mercer County Jail and in the custody of the U.S. Marshals while awaiting trial and sentencing.

Darrow also ordered Beauchamp to serve five years on federal supervised release after he had served his term in prison.

Beauchamp was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on July 10, 2020, according to electronic records.