The federal trial on child pornography charges for former East Moline firefighter Kyle DuPrey has been moved to April 10 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

The trial had been scheduled for Feb. 27.

The plea notification deadline is March 20, while a final date to enter a guilty plea is March 27.

According to U.S. District Court, Davenport, electronic records, DuPrey, 36, of LeClaire, was indicted Jan. 11 by a federal grand jury on two counts of distribution and receipt of child pornography.

DuPrey faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison on each charge if he is convicted.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, the three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor filed against DuPrey in November are still pending. A trial date has been set for March 6 in that case. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested DuPrey on Nov. 21. Sexual exploitation of a minor is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Ethan Roling, at 2:59 p.m. Aug. 22, 2021, DuPrey disseminated a video depicting an underage female engaged in a sexual act.

At 10:53 a.m. and at 1:54 p.m. on May 4 of this year, DuPrey disseminated two videos showing underage females engaged in sexual acts.

The videos were sent through Kik Messenger.

A cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the investigation.

DuPrey is currently on pretrial release and is restricted to his home except for employment, religious services, attorney visits, court appearances or treatment for medical, mental health or substance abuse issues. He is being monitored electronically.

He is prohibited from having any contact with minors, including his own children, according to U.S. District Court records.