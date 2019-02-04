An autopsy performed Monday indicated a FedEx employee found dead last week at the company's East Moline facility died of a traumatic head injury that was the result of a fall.
William L. Murphy, 69, Moline, was found dead about 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the FedEx Freight distribution hub, 5035 Morton Drive, according to authorities. Murphy, a FedEx driver, was between two parked semis. His personal vehicle was nearby. The hub was closed Wednesday because of severe weather.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary autopsy results indicated he died from traumatic head injury due to a fall, and that hypothermia does not appear to have contributed to his death.
Last week the East Moline Police Department said it was conducting an investigation into Murphy's death, including working with FedEx to review security camera footage and access logs.
As of Monday, the investigation was continuing, Gustafson said.