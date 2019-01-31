A medical issue is suspected in the death of a 69-year-old Federal Express worker in East Moline whose body was discovered Thursday morning by another worker, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.
“A co-worker who was going to his semitrailer to work found the man’s body,” Gustafson said.
“It appears to be a medical issue or natural, but we won’t know if the frigid temperatures played a part until after the autopsy,” Gustafson added.
An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday.
The man’s body was found about 9:30 a.m., authorities said.
Gustafson said they have suspicions about how long the man's body was in the elements, but authorities are not releasing that information until they receive more information from the investigation.
East Moline Police said a news release about the man’s death will be issued Friday morning.