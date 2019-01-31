Try 1 month for 99¢
TREES FOR TROOPS

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chris Urban and his wife, Lisa, pick up a free Christmas tree Thursday on the Rock Island Arsenal. Federal Express and the Christmas Spirit Foundation plan to donate and deliver 18,000 trees to 65 military bases.

 Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES

A medical issue is suspected in the death of a 69-year-old Federal Express worker in East Moline whose body was discovered Thursday morning by another worker, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.

“A co-worker who was going to his semitrailer to work found the man’s body,” Gustafson said.

“It appears to be a medical issue or natural, but we won’t know if the frigid temperatures played a part until after the autopsy,” Gustafson added.

An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday.

The man’s body was found about 9:30 a.m., authorities said.

Gustafson said they have suspicions about how long the man's body was in the elements, but authorities are not releasing that information until they receive more information from the investigation. 

East Moline Police said a news release about the man’s death will be issued Friday morning.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags