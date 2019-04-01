Federal authorities have taken over the case of a Fulton man who was found with 14 firearms.
Clinton police found the firearms — some stolen, some modified — on March 26 when the man, a felon, was sleeping in his vehicle in a restaurant parking lot.
Poore, 42, of 23718 Waller Road, had his first appearance in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on Monday before U.S. District Magistrate Helen Adams.
Poore is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. More charges are likely coming by federal authorities in Iowa, as well as from federal authorities in Illinois, as evidence seized from Poore’s home is analyzed. He was arrested on a probable cause warrant rather than the evidence going before a grand jury.
According to the affidavit filed by an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, or ATF, at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, Clinton police were sent to the Subway at 807 N. 2nd St., for a person sleeping in a parked running vehicle.
Officers found Poore slumped over in the vehicle asleep. When they asked Poore to step out of the vehicle, they saw he had a hammer in his right rear pocket and a large flashlight in his left rear pocket.
When officers conducted a pat-down of Poore, officers seized seven handguns he had on him. The handguns included a Glock Model 23 .40-caliber pistol, and a Glock Model 19 9mm pistol, each of which had been modified so the slide would allow the guns to continuously fire as long as the trigger was held back.
The modifications appeared to be homemade, according to the affidavit.
Also seized off of Poore were six speed loaders, 25 loaded magazines, four knives and a pipe containing narcotics residue.
Poore admitted to officers there were more weapons in the vehicle but he was not sure how many.
After obtaining a search warrant for Poore’s vehicle, officers seized a loaded Ruger .22-caliber handgun with a homemade silencer was located under the driver’s seat. Officers also seized seven rifles, including a Ruger .22-caliber rifled that had a homemade silencer attached to it.
Of the seven rifles seized, one, a Remington Model 600 308-caliber, was reported stolen out of Whiteside County, Illinois, while a second rifle, a Savage Arms 30.06-caliber, was reported stolen out of Carroll County, Illinois.
In all, Poore had 14 weapons, one of which had no markings and is in need of further investigation, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Poore was convicted of attempted armed robbery in 1994 in McLean County, Illinois.
During his initial appearance, Poore, dressed in a black and white horizontal striped Clinton County Jail jumpsuit, was ordered held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
A detention hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.