Federal authorities have taken over a Scott County drug case involving a Davenport man who had been charged with trafficking in crack cocaine and heroin while in possession of a firearm.
The case was handled by Davenport and Iowa City police departments.
Seneca R. Mitchum, 33, of Davenport, is now charged with at the federal level with conspiracy to manufacture, distribute or possess with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, known as “crack” cocaine.
Mitchum made his first appearance in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on Thursday.
Mitchum had been charged in Scott County District Court with one count each of possession with the intent to distribute more than 10 grams but less than 50 grams of “crack” cocaine; possession with the intent to distribute not more than 100 grams of heroin; felon in possession of a firearm; failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp; hosting a drug house; and child endangerment.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Patrick Sievert, Davenport and Iowa City police went to Mitchum’s home at 2622 N. Brady St., at 6 .m. on March 14.
Officers searching the home seized 41 grams of “crack” cocaine packaged individually for sale; 3 grams of heroin individually packaged for sale; and a Smith & Wesson .380-caliber handgun that was in a nightstand next to Mitchum’s bed.
He also stored “crack” cocaine, heroin, marijuana, ecstasy, and methamphetamine in an unlocked drawer in the coffee table in the living room that was accessible to a child in the apartment, according to the federal criminal complaint.
A detention hearing for Mitchum is scheduled for Sept. 27 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.