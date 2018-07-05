One of three people accused in a drug-related death is now facing federal charges on the matter, while a second has taken a plea.
Kyle P. Medinger, 33, East Moline, was found by authorities at 1:50 a.m. April 18 at the Residence Inn, 4600 53rd St., Moline, according to the Moline Police Department. He was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. An autopsy found the death was caused by an opioid.
Three people were charged in Rock Island County with drug-induced homicide in relation to Medinger's death: Ajayi M. McIntyre, 39, Moline; Ashley M. Gengler, 32, Milan; and David C. Flores, 33, Rock Island, the department said. All were arrested on May 22.
The state case against McIntyre was dismissed on June 26 in favor of federal prosecution, according to Rock Island County court records.
On June 20, a federal grand jury indicted McIntyre on charges of heroin distribution resulting in death and heroin distribution, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. He is alleged to have provided the fatal dose on April 17, and distributed further heroin on April 19 and 27.
The federal case was unsealed on June 26 and McIntyre's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 9, federal records state. He was placed in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Gengler, Rock Island County records state, pleaded guilty on June 27 to a count of delivery of a controlled substance.
Authorities allege under that charge that Gengler, or one for whom she is responsible, distributed between 1 gram and 15 grams of a substance containing heroin to Medinger, records state.
The drug-induced homicide charge was still present in her file Thursday, but Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said it is expected to be dropped at sentencing.
Gengler was free on a $250,000 recognizance bond, according to court records. Her next court date was scheduled for Aug. 2.
The case against Flores was ongoing in Rock Island County court, records state. He was being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
His next court date was scheduled for Aug. 31.