Felon charged in April 29 vehicle homicide appears in Henry County Circuit Court

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — The Granite City, Ill., man charged with murder for the April 29 death of Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist near Alpha had a pre-trial hearing Friday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Appearing via Zoom before Judge Norma Kauzlarich for the first time, Daylon K. Richardson, 22, made a motion to continue the hearing through his attorney, public defender Lance Camp, because of the amount of discovery Camp needed to review with his client. The next pre-trial hearing date was set for Aug. 19. Kauzlarich, a Rock Island County associate judge, is hearing the case because Richardson on June 16 successfully motioned to pick a substitute for both Circuit Judge Terry Patton and Associate Judge James Cosby.

State's Attorney Catherine Runty said the state was still awaiting an accident reconstruction report and lab reports.

Richardson was charged with murder after striking Weist with his vehicle while the deputy was putting out stop sticks to stop Richardson, who was fleeing police officers from Galesburg.

After Kauzlarich asked Richardson if he had any questions, he asked her why he was charged with murder. She responded that that was a question for his attorney and said her question meant only if he had any questions about Friday's proceedings.

The incident began after Galesburg police were notified of a suspect with a gun at a gas station on East Main Street in Galesburg, according to Special Agent Walt Willis of the Illinois State Police who testified at Richardson's preliminary hearing in May. The suspect vehicle was located on North Henderson Street in Galesburg, and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle did not stop, continuing north on U.S. Highway 150 into Henry County. There were reports of shots fired at police on Highway 150 by the intersection east of Rio.

At Highway 150 and 150th Avenue, the stop sticks were successful and Richardson's vehicle crashed into a field. He fled on foot and was overtaken by officers. A search yielded a Smith & Wesson handgun outside the vehicle as well as three shell casings.

According to Willis, it didn't appear that Richardson's vehicle took any evasive maneuvers to avoid striking Weist.

Richardson appeared Friday via Zoom because the Henry County Jail is under quarantine because of positive COVID tests. All other parties, including both attorneys and the judge, were also present via Zoom.

Runty noted prior search warrants in the case had been impounded so that only the attorneys and the judge could read them. She said there were a couple more search warrants that she also wanted to have impounded, and the judge agreed to read them via email and send them back.

In addition to the two counts of murder, Richardson is also charged with Class 2 felony being a felon in possession of a firearm and Class 4 felony aggravated fleeing.

He is being held without bond in the Henry County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0