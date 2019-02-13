A man was arrested Wednesday on drug and gun charges in connection with an investigation into the sale of heroin and methamphetamine in the Quad-Cities.
Adam Christopher Smith, 34, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; unlawful possession of prescription drugs, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 22.
On Dec. 23, the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau and the Bettendorf Police Department executed a search warrant at Smith’s apartment in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive, Bettendorf.
The search was part of an investigation into the sale of heroin and methamphetamine by Smith, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police in support of the complaint.
During the search officers located 2.2 grams of heroin, one gram of methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging material, 19 Alprazolam pills, a .40-caliber High-Point pistol with a defaced serial number and a Stevens 410 shotgun.
Smith has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
He admitted to police that the items belonged to him and that he sold heroin and methamphetamine to several people in the Quad-City area, according to the affidavit.
He was taken into custody near the 400 block of Iowa Street in Davenport at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday. Officers located a 0.4 gram bag of “ice” methamphetamine in his right sock, according to an arrest affidavit.
He was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance third of subsequent offense, a Class D felony.