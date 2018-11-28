A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison in connection with a shooting in Davenport in March 2015.
Kevonte Deoblo Kirk, 23, pleaded guilty in July to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
On March 15, 2015, Davenport police were dispatched to the 700 block of West 14th Street for a report of shots fired.
Dispatch advised officers that a gray sedan was involved.
Officers followed the vehicle a short distance before initiating a traffic stop.
The vehicle fled and a high-speed chase ensued. The vehicle hit other cars and sped over 100 mph. The vehicle pulled into a gas station and all three passengers fled.
Officers arrested Kirk as he attempted to climb over a fence. Officers found a loaded Hellcat .380-caliber gun in his left front pocket. He admitted he had the loaded gun for protection.
Two shell casings recovered matched Kirk's gun. Further investigation revealed the firearm had been stolen from a Davenport residence.
At the time of his arrest, Kirk was on probation after receiving a deferred judgement in a Scott County theft case. His probation was revoked and he was re-sentenced to up to five years in prison.
He was indicted in federal court in April 2015.
Kirk must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence.