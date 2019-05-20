A Davenport man sentenced in 2017 to up to 25 years in prison in connection with two shooting and a burglary and eluding case has walked away from work release.
The Iowa Department of Corrections said Monday Micah Bates Jr., 31, did not report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Sunday night.
He was admitted to the work release facility on March 13.
Bates is 6-foot-1-inch tall and 186 pounds. The Department of Corrections asks anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact local police.
Bates pleaded guilty in March 2017 to willful injury resulting in serious injury as a habitual offender, eluding while participating in a felony as a habitual offender and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the three separate cases and was sentenced later that month to up to 25 years in prison.
On Oct. 3, 2016, Bates went into a home and made verbal threats to assault several people. One person, a woman, fled the home; he chased her outside and began to assault her.
Bates then got into his vehicle, rammed another vehicle and took off. Police tried to pull over the vehicle, but Bates disobeyed both visual and audible signals to stop and drove at speeds in excess of 50 mph in a 25-mph zone.
On Aug. 21, 2016, Bates and another man drove to East 12th and Judson streets armed with handguns that had laser sights attached to them.
The two men shot a man multiple times; he survived after undergoing surgery at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
On July 9, 2016, Bates was in the parking lot at 826 E. River Drive armed with a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun while in the parking lot, Bates got into an argument with two other people and began firing at them. One of the victims was struck in the leg.