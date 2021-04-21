Fifteen Davenport gang members charged with racketeering conspiracy

A federal grand jury indicted four more members of a Davenport-based street gang on 37 counts of alleged racketeering, according to a Wednesday news release from the Iowa Department of Justice.

Fifteen members of the Lowrider Street Gang have now been charged. The previous 11 were indicted in August 2020.

Racketeering is an organized crime that usually involves offering a fake service, or offering a service to fix a fake problem. Members and associates of the Lowrider Street Gang are alleged to have protected the profits of the gang through violent threats and actions.

Specific charges include attempted murder in aid of racketeering, drug trafficking, tampering with witnesses, knowing transfer of a handgun to a juvenile, lying to the grand jury, use of persons under 18 years of age in drug operations and firearms charges.

The charges vary in severity, from those with a maximum penalty of 10 years to some with a maximum penalty of life in prison.