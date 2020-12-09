Fifth alleged gang member arrested in vehicle and gun theft case

A fifth person, who Davenport Police say is a member of a hybrid street gang, has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 theft of a vehicle from Moline in which police found three handguns.
Marcell Alexander Kirk, 20, of Davenport, who currently is serving a sentence of two years on probation after pleading guilty to theft, interference and drug charges, was arrested Monday by Davenport Police.
Kirk is charged with one count each of first-degree theft and criminal gang participation.
The theft charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Criminal gang participation is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police, on Oct. 29, Kirk; Devante Latrell Johnson, 19; and three others who police said are juveniles; were seen inside a 2019 Jeep Cherokee that had been stolen out of Moline a few hours earlier.
Kirk, Johnson and the three juveniles are known members of the Mad Max Gang, or MMG.
Members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau watched the vehicle as it was being driven in the area of several homes associated with rival gang members.
At 4:19 p.m., police stopped the vehicle and were able to arrest Johnson and the three juveniles.
From the vehicle officers seized three firearms — a Cobra .380-caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm handgun and a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. All of the handguns were loaded. At least two of them had been reported stolen.
The Cobra and Glock handguns were found on the center console and readily accessible to the driver and front-seat passengers. The Smith & Wesson was on the back seat near the backseat passengers.
Kirk was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
In January, Kirk pleaded guilty to drug, theft and interference charges and was sentenced to two years on probation, according to Scott County District Court records.
A condition of his probation is that he not break the law or his probation can be revoked and he can be sentenced to prison on the charges, according to court documents.
Along with Kirk, Johnson also is charged with one count of first-degree theft and criminal gang participation in the Oct. 29 case. Johnson also is charged with carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
Johnson also is charged with first-degree theft in a separate incident that occurred Oct. 21.
In the Oct. 21 incident involving Johnson, at 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 21, officers were sent to 1700 Perry St. to investigate a disturbance in which two people were being chased by others in a stolen blue Toyota Corolla.
A witness photographed Johnson as he got into the vehicle before it left the area. Investigators who know Johnson identified him as one of the people in the stolen vehicle.
Johnson was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $20,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.