Fifth alleged gang member arrested in vehicle and gun theft case

From the vehicle officers seized three firearms — a Cobra .380-caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm handgun and a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. All of the handguns were loaded. At least two of them had been reported stolen.

The Cobra and Glock handguns were found on the center console and readily accessible to the driver and front-seat passengers. The Smith & Wesson was on the back seat near the backseat passengers.

Kirk was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

In January, Kirk pleaded guilty to drug, theft and interference charges and was sentenced to two years on probation, according to Scott County District Court records.

A condition of his probation is that he not break the law or his probation can be revoked and he can be sentenced to prison on the charges, according to court documents.

Along with Kirk, Johnson also is charged with one count of first-degree theft and criminal gang participation in the Oct. 29 case. Johnson also is charged with carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Johnson also is charged with first-degree theft in a separate incident that occurred Oct. 21.