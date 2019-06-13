A 35-year-old man pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his alleged role in a shooting and robbery that left one man dead and a woman seriously injured in September 2017 in Davenport.
Christopher Dixon waived his right to a formal arraignment and filed a written plea to charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony through his attorney, Joel Walker, in Scott County District Court.
He has a pretrial conference July 5 and a trial has been scheduled for July 15.
Prosecutors say Dixon and co-defendants Tristin Alderman, 23; D'marithe Culbreath, 22; Nakita Wiseman, 22; and Darrell Allen Williams Jr., conspired to rob Brady Tumlinson, 20, at his home in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue in Davenport.
Tumlinson and his girlfriend, Jacey Grubbs, were asleep in their bedroom on the morning of Sept. 22, 2017, when the shooting began. He shot back in self-defense and struck Culbreath in the forehead, according to prosecutors. Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene later that morning.
Grubbs suffered life-threatening injuries but survived the shooting.
Alderman and Culbreath were convicted in December in Tumlinson's death and are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. Wiseman, who testified at Alderman and Culbreath's joint trial, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and was sentenced in December to up to 35 years in prison.
Williams and Dixon were charged in April. Williams is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
He has a pretrial conference June 28 and a trial scheduled for July 8.