Final defendant sentenced for fatal 2017 shooting in Davenport

A man accused of a fatal 2017 shooting in Davenport received a 35-year sentence on Thursday.

Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, Ill., was initially charged with first-degree murder in relation to the March 5, 2017, shooting of Demetrius Jerome Gregory Allen Jr., whose body was found in the parking lot of Brady Street Stadium, according to previous reporting. Merritt and the Scott County Attorney’s Office later reached an agreement that involved him pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery.

During a Thursday morning hearing, Merritt was sentenced to up to 10 years on the manslaughter charge and up to 25 years on the robbery charge, according to the county attorney’s office. The sentences are consecutive and he must serve at least 50 percent of the prison term for first-degree robbery.

District Court Judge Mark R. Lawson presided over the sentencing, according to Scott County court records.

Authorities also accused two other men of the killing: Chontez L. Graham, 27, of Jefferson City, Mo., and Dyon A. Thomas, 24, of East St. Louis, Ill., according to previous reporting.

Both men were also initially charged with first-degree murder and Graham also faced first-degree robbery.

Graham and Thomas also entered plea agreements with the county attorney’s office and have since been sentenced, court records state.

On Oct. 15, 2021, Graham pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and flight to avoid prosecution in relation to Allen’s death, according to previous reporting.

Lawson gave him up to 50 years on the second-degree murder charge, according to previous reporting. He must serve a minimum of 70% (35 years) before he can be considered for parole.

For the first-degree robbery charge, his sentence was 25 years. Graham must also serve a minimum of 70% (17 ½ years) on that charge before he can be considered for parole. His sentence for flight to avoid prosecution was five years.

The sentences for the three charges are concurrent to each other, according to previous reporting.

Thomas pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in relation to the shooting, according to court records. In August, Lawson sentenced Thomas to up to two years on that charge.