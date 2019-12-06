Final Mary Davis escapees in custody, believed to be involved in West Locust street shooting

An adult and two teens believed to be part of Thursday's rush-hour shooting at West Locust and Washington streets, near Taco Bell, are in police custody. Police have also confiscated three guns.

The teens were the last of the five who escaped from the Mary Davis Home Detention Center in Galesburg, Ill. last month to be taken into custody, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

Josiah Capone Rogers, 15, was charged with first-degree robbery in a Nov. 27 case in the 1600 block of Rockingham Road, and with interference. Both are adult charges.

Charges against the second 15-year-old have not been determined.

Lamode Ramerus Lathan-Burge, 18, also was charged with first-degree robbery in the Nov. 27 case.

Rogers and Lathan-Burge were taken to the Scott County Jail. The other 15-year-old was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center. All three may face further charges.

The three are being held in connection with the 5:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 report of gunfire near Locust and Washington streets.

Officers found a discarded gun and fired cartridge cases at two scenes in the 1400 block of West Locust Street.