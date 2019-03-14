CAMBRIDGE – Pleas from two defendants in separate cannabis cases in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday resulted in street value fines of more than $150,000.
Destiny B. Eades, 23, of Maiden, North Carolina, entered a negotiated plea to Class 1 felony possession of cannabis and two Class X felonies including cannabis trafficking were dismissed.
Eades was allegedly found on Jan. 16 with 41 pounds of marijuana and 153 cannabis oil cartridges for vaping. In exchange for her plea, she will have 48 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail with credit for 58 served and a fine of $1,000 and court costs including a $2,000 mandatory drug assessment. A $100,000 street value fine will be reduced to judgment meaning she owes it but the state won't take her to court regularly to collect it.
Her co-defendant, Thanh P. Pham, 31, of Oakland, California, had his case continued to April 11.
In a case from last June, Aleksander Kania, 21, of Plainfield, Illinois, entered a negotiated plea to Class 1 felony possession of cannabis and had two Class X felonies dismissed.
Kania pulled in to the Casey's convenience store in Geneseo last June 1 and State Trooper Andrew Scott asked whether he had any contraband. He admitted to having some and a search yielded 88 pounds.
Kania was placed on 48 months probation, 180 days in jail, fined $1,000 plus court costs including a $2,000 mandatory drug assessment and assessed an $81,885 street value fine.