Fire at Davenport home remains under investigation

Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said a fire Thursday at a Davenport home remained under investigation.

The fire at 1125 Gaines St. was reported at 1:45 p.m., Morris said.

Multiple callers told 911 operators they could see smoke and flames coming from the building.

The house is a two-story, single-family frame home that was built in 1920, according to the Scott County Assessor’s website.

Firefighters arriving on the scene reported smoke and fire showing form the rear of the building.

Morris said firefighters performed an aggressive interior attack, knocking down the bulk of the fire within minutes.

Firefighters searched the building to find all occupants and pets were not on the scene at the time of the fire.

Morris added that the design of the home allowed for smoke and fire to travel through the walls and up into the attic.

Firefighters remained on the scene for a couple of hours to open up walls and ceilings and extinguish any hidden fire, Morris said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the rear of the home, and there was smoke and water damage throughout the house, he added.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The home is owned by Equity & Help Inc. of Clearwater, Fla.