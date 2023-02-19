A fire in a Moline business Saturday night is under investigation, according to a news release issued by the Moline Fire Department.

At 9:10 p.m. Moline firefighters responded to an automated fire alarm at a business in the 1600 block of 7th Street, which is described in the news release as a strip mall property.

Firefighters from the first arriving company reported light smoke through the windows of 1604 7th St.

Upon entering the business firefighters quickly located the fire. It was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

Crews remained on the scene for about two hours completing overhaul and checking for any hot spots or fire extension.

No one was in the business at the time of the fire. Adjacent businesses were not involved in the fire but sustained some smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal along with Moline Second Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy assisted at the scene.

The fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department’s Bureau of Investigations.