A fire at a Moline duplex on Friday displaced a family that is being helped by the American Red Cross, Moline Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said in a news release.

The fire was reported at 7:53 p.m. at 1037 19th Ave.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the eaves of the duplex. The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

A search was made of the primary unit and the neighboring unit at 1039 19th Ave.

The unit at 1037 was home to a family, two adults, one child and a dog. They were not home when the fire broke out. Smoke detectors were sounding when firefighters arrived on the scene. The other unit was reported as vacant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Prevention and Investigation Bureau.

There were no injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy, and the Moline Second Alarmers.