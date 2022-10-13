 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire breaks out briefly at Scott County Jail

Davenport fire logo

A fire broke out at the Scott County Jail around 7:30 Thursday morning. 

The fire alarm in the jail indicted smoke was coming in the service-elevator control room. Correctional officers and other jail staff located the fire in a control box and quickly extinguished it before the Davenport Fire Department arrived, police said. 

The fire department was able to clear smoke from the jail and repairs to the control unit are underway. 

According to a news release from  the Scott County Sheriff's department, smoke from the fire was contained to the lower level service and delivery area of the jail. The incident caused a few disruptions in the operation of the the jail, but no inmates or inmate housing units were affected. 

The county health department inspected the kitchen for any possible contamination to the food and preparation areas and determined there was none.

