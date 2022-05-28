Fire damages 117-year-old Davenport home

Davenport firefighters on Saturday were investigating what sparked a fire that severely damaged a 117-year-old home.

District Fire Chief Paul Hartman said the call for the fire was received at 2:13 p.m. and that the fire was under control in about 15-20 minutes.

The fire was able to work its way to the upper area of the home, Hartman said. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the Scott County Assessor’s electronic records, the single-family, one-story brick home was built in 1905.

