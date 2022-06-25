Fire damages apartment at history Rock island apartment building

Rock Island firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire Saturday at one of the historic John G. Scheuermann apartment buildings.

Assistant Fire Chief Bob Graff said the fire was reported at 3:25 p.m. at 1820 21st St.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found smoke and flames coming from a second-story apartment located on the south end of the building.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Nobody was in the apartment at the time, and no injuries were reported, Graff said. There was no damage estimate available.

The apartment buildings were built by Rock Island contractor and developer John G. Scheuermann, who was born April 8, 1870, in Hechingen, Zollernalbkreis, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The family immigrated to Rock Island. Scheuermann married Edna Mae Gingles on 31 December, 1891.

According to a story in the Rock Island Argus dated Friday, Dec. 31, 1937, the first of the three apartment buildings was going up at the corner of 21st Street and 18th Avenue, and was to be ready for occupancy by April 1, 1938. The cost of that building was $28,000, which comes to $568,353 in 2022 dollars, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator.

Each of the units was to be of similar design, two stories high with an English-type basement and gable roof, according to the story in the Argus. “An excavation of only 24 inches is necessary, making the basement practically on the ground floor,” according to the story.

In each of the buildings, there would be three apartments in the basement, five on the first floor and five on the second floor, making a total of 13 apartments in each building. The apartments were to be of two, three and four rooms.

According to the story, “each apartment is to be provided with the latest type of electrical refrigerators and gas stoves. Provision is being made for abundant cupboard space and the latest cabinet sinks.”

Scheuermann had constructed many “dwellings in Rock Island,” according to the story, with most of those being in the west part of the city. He also had built a number of houses on 42nd Street between 18th and 20th avenues.

Scheuermann died Nov. 14, 1960, at the age of 90, and is buried in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.

