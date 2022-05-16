Fire damages basement of former Grace United Methodist Church in East Moline

Bob Steen could only stand and watch Monday afternoon as East Moline firefighters put out the fire that somehow started in the basement of the old Grace United Methodist Church building he purchased about five years ago.

Steen said he paid cash for the building at 325 20th St. and had just completed refurbishing the basement.

A fire was the last thing he expected as he was about to start getting everything ready to refurbish the upstairs.

“Thankfully my dog is OK,” Steen said, adding that his dog’s name is Smoke.

“I don’t know what happened,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know if it was an electrical problem or there was some other issue.

Looking from the outside, the stained-glass windows of the old church appeared to be unharmed.

Firefighters were called to the scene about 4:30 p.m. The fire was extinguished at about 5 p.m.

Firefighters from Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal assisted at the scene.

A cause of the fire had not been determined late Monday.

