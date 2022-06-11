Fire damages Bettendorf home

Firefighters from Bettendorf, with assistance from Riverdale and Rock Island Arsenal firefighters, put out a fire Saturday afternoon at 5141 Century Heights Ave.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 3:28 p.m. to find flames and smoke coming from the house.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Thomas Geyer
