Fire damages Bettendorf home

Firefighters from Bettendorf, with assistance from Riverdale and Rock Island Arsenal firefighters, put out a fire Saturday afternoon at 5141 Century Heights Ave.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 3:28 p.m. to find flames and smoke coming from the house.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Watch now: Firefighters blow smoke out of this Bettendorf home Saturday.

