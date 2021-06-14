Fire damages Camanche house

A fire damaged a home in Camanche Sunday night.

Firefighters were called at 9:40 p.m. to 501 South Washington Blvd.

Upon arrival firefighters found a one-story home with moderate smoke coming from the front door.

Smoke detectors alerted the two adults and one child inside to safely evacuate the building.

The damage to the house is estimated at $75,000 and $25,000 to contents.

Firefighters were able to rescue a guinea pig from the fire.

The cause of the fire appears to have started in a craft room in the basement.

The American Red Cross was notified to help provide assistance to the family.

Assisting the Camanche Fire Department were the Camanche Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Alliant Energy and MidAmerican Energy.

Quad-City Times​

