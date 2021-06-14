 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire damages Camanche house
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Fire damages Camanche house

  • Updated
  • 0
Siren

A fire damaged a home in Camanche Sunday night.

Firefighters were called at 9:40 p.m. to 501 South Washington Blvd.

Upon arrival firefighters found a one-story home with moderate smoke coming from the front door.

Smoke detectors alerted the two adults and one child inside to safely evacuate the building.

The damage to the house is estimated at $75,000 and $25,000 to contents.

Firefighters were able to rescue a guinea pig from the fire.

The cause of the fire appears to have started in a craft room in the basement.

The American Red Cross was notified to help provide assistance to the family.

Assisting the Camanche Fire Department were the Camanche Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Alliant Energy and MidAmerican Energy.

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News