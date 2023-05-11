A fire Wednesday in a Davenport apartment building damaged several apartments.

Though there was property damage, the Davenport Fire Department reported no injuries from the fire.

Firefighters went at 12:23 p.m. to investigate a report of a fire on a stove top at the building, which is in the 1800 block of 40th Street, according to a department news release. They saw smoke coming from the apartment on the second floor of the three-story building and had the fire out within a few minutes.

There was fire damage in the kitchen of the apartment where the fire started and that apartment also sustained moderate smoke damage, the fire department said. The apartments above and below suffered minor smoke and water damage.

Firefighters also had to open up walls and ceilings to ensure the fire was completely out.

The fire department did not specify whether the building was habitable after the fire, but said assistance from the Red Cross was not needed.

Residents displaced by a fire sometimes make their own arrangements.

MidAmerican Energy assisted the fire department with the utilities.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday, and the department warned that unattended cooking is the leading cause of residential fires.