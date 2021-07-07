Fire damages house in Moline

A Tuesday afternoon fire damaged a Moline home.

The fire occurred at 4:41 p.m. at 1184 24th St.

The first arriving fire company saw smoke coming from the first floor window of the one-and-a-half story, single-family residence.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.

The residents were able to arrange for temporary housing.

Assisting the Moline Fire Department were the Moline Police Department, the Rock Island Fire Department, the East Moline Fire Department, the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy.

The cause of the fire is remains under investigation by the Moline Fire Department’s Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0