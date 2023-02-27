An early morning fire in Milan has displaced three families.

The fire was reported at 2:12 a.m. Monday in the three-story apartment building at 312 W. 20th Ave., Milan, Black Hawk Fire Protection District Chief Todd Fitzpatrick said Monday afternoon.

No one was hurt, but six families initially were displaced, he said.

Three of those families were expected to return to their homes Monday, he said, and the three other apartments must first be cleaned because of smoke and water damage. The Red Cross is assisting those three families.

The fire appears to have originated in the laundry area of one of the apartments, but the cause remained under investigation, Fitzpatrick said. It was under control within 30 to 45 minutes, but firefighters remained on scene until about 5 a.m.

The fire protection district was assisted by firefighters from Rock Island, Coal Valley, Andalusia and Coyne Center, he said. The Milan Police Department, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Moline Second Alarmers also assisted.