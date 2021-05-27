 Skip to main content
Fire damages St. John Church in Viola Thursday morning
Fire damages St. John Church in Viola Thursday morning

VIOLA — A fire broke out early Thursday at St. John Catholic Church in Viola. 

Emergency responders received a call around 5 a.m., and Father John Thieryoung, the pastor at St. John said he arrived around 7 a.m.

"It's heartbreaking and tragic," Thieryoung said. "I don't think anybody's completely comprehended it yet."

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there have been no injuries reported.

Thieryoung said the timing of the fire was especially disappointing because the parish usually holds extra services for Memorial Day.

"So, it's even more of a punch in the gut," Thieryoung said. "I'm just thankful nobody was in it."

Thieryoung said the diocese St. John belonged to, the Diocese of Peoria, had another fire last month, at St. Mary's Church in Lexington, Ill.

The cause of the fire at St. John is under investigation.

