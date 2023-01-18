Fire displaces 11 residents of Moline apartment building

A fire at a Moline apartment building on Wednesday displaced 11 people who were receiving aid from the Red Cross, Moline Deputy Fire Chief Kris Johnson said in a news release.

Johnson said firefighters were sent to the Homewood Manor Apartments, 5612 34th Ave., at 5:53 p.m. to investigate a report of a structure fire.

First arriving firefighters noted light smoke throughout the second and third floors of the three-story complex.

Moline police had arrived on the scene just prior to the arrival of firefighters and began getting people out of their apartments.

Firefighters were met with heavy, dense smoke in the involved apartment, Johnson said.

There were two residents in the apartment who were able to get out on their own. However, one of them was injured trying to extinguish the fire, Johnson added.

The resident was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital by the ambulance that was on the scene.

Firefighters were on at the complex for about two hours completing salvage and overhaul. Firefighters also checked for any hot spots that were still burning or could reignite.

Multiple agencies aided Moline firefighters either at the scene or adding coverage to the city. Those agencies were the East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and the Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation by the Moline Fire Department.