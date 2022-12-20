 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire displaces three people in Rock Island

An early morning fire Monday damaged a Rock Island home, though no one was injured.

Firefighters went about 5:18 a.m. to the 2600 block of 5 1/2 Avenue, and when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the upper part of a single-family home, according to the Rock Island Fire Department. They found the fire on the second floor and had it under control within 10 minutes.

Though no one was hurt, three adults were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross was assisting them, the fire department said.

Fire caused about $30,000 in damages, but the home was considered salvageable, the fire department said.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

