Fire fighters respond to outdoor fire in Eldridge
topical alert

Fire fighters respond to outdoor fire in Eldridge

Eldridge fire

Flames can be seen Wednesday afternoon from a fire near Refractory Insulation Supply in Eldridge.

 Emily Andersen

A fire was burning Wednesday afternoon near Refractory Insulation Supply at 101 Trails Road in Eldridge. 

Multiple fire trucks were on scene. Flames could be seen on top of what appeared to be a pile of mulch, and a large plume of smoke extended into the sky. 

Eldridge police on scene said they didn't know yet how the fire was started. 

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

