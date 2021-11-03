Fire fighters respond to outdoor fire in Eldridge

A fire was burning Wednesday afternoon near Refractory Insulation Supply at 101 Trails Road in Eldridge.
Multiple fire trucks were on scene. Flames could be seen on top of what appeared to be a pile of mulch, and a large plume of smoke extended into the sky.
Eldridge police on scene said they didn't know yet how the fire was started.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus. Follow her on twitter @AftonEmily.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today