Fire in Walcott mobile home claims the life of a 2-year-old child

A fire in a mobile home claimed the life of a 2-year-old Walcott child Monday.
The Walcott Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire Department responded to a fire call at 2:38 a.m. Monday in Walcott Estates mobile home park.
Six occupants of the mobile home escaped safely.
"Unfortunately, a 2-year-old child did not make it out of the residence and was found deceased in the back room," Walcott Police Chief Jeff Blake said in a news release.
The child has not been identified, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshall.
