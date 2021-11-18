Firefighter suffers minor injuries in Moline fire Thursday morning

One firefighter was mildly injured in a building fire early Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Moline Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to the two-story, multi-family building at 2:03 a.m. Thursday. The building, at 1330 7th Ave., has three living spaces with individual units in the basement, first floor and second floor. The call had come from a resident of the second floor who noticed smoke coming into the apartment. Fire crews located the fire in a basement bedroom. The fire was contained to a single room and was immediately extinguished.
No smoke detectors had been activated in the building. All occupants of the building were safe and there were no requests for assistance. One firefighter was treated in a hospital for minor injuries and has been released.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau.
The Moline Fire Department was assisted by the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department and the Moline Second Alarmers.