Firefighters rescue four from Rock Island house fire

Four people were rescued from a house fire Monday morning, according to news release from the Rock Island Fire Department.
All four were treated at a local hospital for injuries, but none were life threatening.
The residents at 4516 6th Ave were alerted to the fire around 5 a.m. by a smoke alarm, but were unable to escape down the stairs because of the smoke and heat. Instead they escaped out onto the porch roof where they were rescued by first-arriving fire crews.
The cause of the fire is believed to be a space heater that was in use on the rear, three-season porch.
No firefighters were injured.
