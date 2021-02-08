 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters rescue four from Rock Island house fire
topical alert top story

Firefighters rescue four from Rock Island house fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire engine driving down street
iClipart

Four people were rescued from a house fire Monday morning, according to news release from the Rock Island Fire Department.

All four were treated at a local hospital for injuries, but none were life threatening. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The residents at 4516 6th Ave were alerted to the fire around 5 a.m. by a smoke alarm, but were unable to escape down the stairs because of the smoke and heat. Instead they escaped out onto the porch roof where they were rescued by first-arriving fire crews.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a space heater that was in use on the rear, three-season porch.

No firefighters were injured.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Things are beginning to click' on vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News