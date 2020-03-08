You are the owner of this article.
Firefighters work garage fire in Moline
Moline crews work a garage fire at 4013 15th St., Moline, on Sunday morning. 

 Linda Cook

Moline Fire Department crews battled a Sunday morning fire on the 4100 block of 15th Street, Moline. No injuries were reported. The fire was reported to be in a garage.

