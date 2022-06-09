First of eight people involved in meth conspiracy sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

The first of eight people awaiting sentencing in connection with a Quad-City methamphetamine distribution operation has been sentenced to prison for her part in the conspiracy.

Chelsey Renae Lira, 31, of Davenport, was sentenced to serve 180 months, or 15 years, in federal prison during a hearing June 1 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Lira pleaded guilty January 26 to one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Lira received the minimum sentence on each count, 10 years for the conspiracy conviction, and five years for the weapons conviction. She could have received up to life in prison for each.

According to the federal indictment, the conspiracy operated from at least July 1, 2020, and continued until March 29, 2021, when agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group captured a truck that had made a trip to Colorado and returned to the Quad-Cities with a load of meth. From that truck agents seized 431.8 grams, or just under 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine.

Police have said that the normal dose of methamphetamine is one-tenth of a gram, which means there were 4,318 doses of meth in the truck.

Lira was arrested by Davenport Police on Dec. 14, 2020, after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Myers, on Nov. 10, 2020, at 3:08 a.m., Davenport police made contact with a Black 2006 Mazda 6.

When the driver of the Mazda, Lira, saw the marked squad car in the area of the 6200 block of Division Street, she pulled the car onto a side street and fled the vehicle on foot.

Officers were unable to locate Lira so they impounded the vehicle and obtained a search warrant.

From the Mazda officers seized 57.85 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 13.95 grams of marijuana, 34 Xanax bars, a loaded 9mm XDS-9 pistol, 9mm and .22-caliber ammunition, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, two drug ledgers, a digital scale containing meth residue, and a purse containing personal items for Lira, and $1,332 in cash.

Lira was arrested Dec. 14, 2020, and charged in Scott County District Court with possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of meth, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, along other charges related to the drugs and weapons seized from the vehicle.

According to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of Iowa, when Davenport Police arrested Lira they seized an additional 13.61 grams of meth.

After bonding out of the Scott County Jail, Lira continued to aid in the trafficking of methamphetamine with the six other people involved in the ring, according to the news released from the Department of Justice.

Federal authorities arrested Lira on July 12, 2021, on drug and weapons charges. The charges filed in Scott County District Court were dropped in deference to the federal charges.

On Jan. 26, 2022, Lira pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and gun charges.

Lira must serve five years on supervised release after she completes her prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Here is the case status of the other seven members of the drug conspiracy according to the electronic records of the U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Taylor Christopher Graeber, 24, pleaded guilty March 31 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-5 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 26. He faces a prison sentence of five to 40 years for the conspiracy conviction and five years to life on the weapons conviction.

Joshua John Paarmann, 31, was found guilty by a federal jury on May 25 of one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24.

Karley Ann Smith, 28, pleaded guilty March 22 to one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 26.

Joshua Steven Ennis, 39, pleaded guilty May 9 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Ennis faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life for the conspiracy conviction, and maximum prison sentence of 10 years on each of the weapons convictions. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 30.

Donnie Wayne Robinson Jr., 35, pleaded guilty April 12 to one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. He faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life for the conspiracy conviction, and five years to life for the firearms conviction. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29.

Robert Stanley Nelson III, 41, pleaded guilty March 31, to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 26.

Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, pleaded guilty March 9 to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 29.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

