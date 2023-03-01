The first of five men involved in a fentanyl and ecstasy distribution ring has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy which led to the death of a person to whom the group had sold fentanyl.

During a hearing Sept. 30, 2022, in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Linder Kai Divos, 27, also known as “Lindo,”pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance-fentanyl, and felon in possession of a firearm.

During a sentencing hearing held Feb. 21, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Divos to 174 months, or 14 ½ years, in federal prison for the count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, and a concurrent term of 120 months, or 10 years, for the weapons charge. A concurrent prison terms mean that the sentences will be served together.

Divos initially was arrested by Davenport Police on Nov. 1, 2021.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Ryan Leabo, at 1 p.m. that day, Davenport Police were conducting surveillance at 320 E. 13th St. in connection with a narcotics investigation involving Divos, who also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Officers followed Divos to Walmart on Elmore Avenue and there attempted to take him into custody. Divos ran but eventually gave up due to exhaustion.

From his left jacket pocket officers seized a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol.

During a search of Divos’ residence, officers seized from his bedroom a plastic bag containing 15.5 grams of fake 30mg Percocet pills containing fentanyl. Another plastic bag contained 37.4 grams of the 30 mg fake pills containing fentanyl. The bags contained a combined 564 fake Percocet pills.

Officers also seized two plastic bags, each containing ecstasy pills. One bag contained 23.75 grams of ecstasy pills, while the other contained 73 grams of ecstasy pills. The pills tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also seized $2,985 in cash.

Federal authorities took over the case in March of 2022.

Also indicted in the conspiracy are Jordan Thomas Hopper, 24; Austen Michael Thomas, also known as “Waynski,” and “Mitch,” 25; Kathan Daniel Wiley, 22; and, Marshall Matthew James Carver, 26.

Hopper pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count each of distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl) resulting in death, distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl) resulting in bodily injury, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9.

Carver pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to one count each of distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl) resulting in bodily injury, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9.

Thomas is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl), and felon in possession of a firearm. A plea hearing is scheduled for March 7.

Wiley is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl) resulting in bodily injury. A jury trial is scheduled for April 4.

In her sentencing memorandum, Divos’ attorney, Federal Public Defender Diane Helphrey, described the man’s life.

Divos immigrated to the United States from Liberia to escape the Liberian Civil War. He was primarily raised by his grandmother before he and his mother fled the country, leaving his grandmother in Liberia.

Divos felt the loss of his grandmother’s presence, Helphrey wrote, in addition to the other adversities he faced. He and his family resided in a refugee camp for two to three years prior to arriving in the United States. They initially lived on the north side of Chicago before relocating to Rock Island.

As a result of this upheaval Divos experienced violence, loss and general instability in his early life. “The family initially fled from war related violence and the grave threat to their security,” Helphrey wrote.

However, the circumstances at the refugee camp also exposed him to violence and uncertainty, she wrote. The ultimate transition to the United States presented new challenges. Cultural differences alone were alienating.

Divos was raised by a single mother. He was often bullied in school because he lacked sufficient clothing for a daily change of clothes, Helphrey said. Shy and self-conscious, he had trouble making friends. His mother, facing the same language barriers and cultural differences, had to work to support the family. Divos himself was tasked with caring for his younger siblings.

Divos will receive credit for the time he has served in jail awaiting trial. He must serve five years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

The case is being prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Justice Department initiative instituted in 2001 that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.