A tentative trial date has been set for Jose Yanez, who is accused of a fatal stabbing that occurred Dec. 16 in Rock Island.
Yanez, 28, of Rock Island, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of Antonio A. Ortiz Jr., 30, of Rock Island, according to Rock Island County court records.
Yanez appeared in court Wednesday, and Judge Norma Kauzlarich set his initial trial date for Feb. 19, according to court records. Early trial dates are often postponed, depending on the actions of the attorneys and defendants.
Yanez had the option Wednesday of undergoing a preliminary hearing. In such a hearing, prosecutors present an outline of the evidence to the presiding judge, who then rules whether there is enough evidence for the criminal case to proceed. Yanez elected to waive that hearing.
Officers of the Rock Island Police Department were called at about 5:21 a.m. Dec. 16 to respond to a report of a possible burglary with a person injured in the 2200 block of 17th Street, according to a news release from the department. When they arrived, the officers found Ortiz on the lawn of a residence on that block. He was suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound to his chest.
Preliminary results of the autopsy indicate Ortiz died from a single stab wound to the chest, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.
Yanez was also at the scene and was arrested at that time on suspicion of domestic battery for an incident that occurred earlier in the day, according to the police department news release.
He also has been charged with domestic battery, court records state. He is accused of striking a woman in the face with his fist.
Yanez's bail has been set at $500,000, court records state. He must post $50,000 before he could be released.
His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 1.