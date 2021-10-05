 Skip to main content
Fitness evaluation ordered for Milan murder defendant
Fitness evaluation ordered for Milan murder defendant

A Milan man charged with first-degree murder for the beating death of Julie Bowser, of Milan, will be evaluated to determine whether he is fit to stand trial, a Rock Island County judge has ordered.

Ward Fontain Davis, 39, is also charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated arson. He allegedly attacked Bowser with a hammer, according to court documents, and lit a fire in the laundry room of the apartment building where they both lived. 

Davis had a preliminary hearing scheduled Tuesday morning, but Rebecca Klein, the Rock Island County public defender, said there is a bona fide doubt regarding Davis's fitness and requested an evaluation. The state agreed, and Judge John McGehee ordered that Davis be evaluated by Dr. Chad Brownfield.

A defendant can be found unfit to stand trial if, because of a mental or physical condition, he is unable to understand the nature and purpose of the proceedings and cannot assist in his defense.

A review of the evaluation is scheduled for Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. 

Ward Davis.bmp

Davis
