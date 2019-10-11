A Rock Island man charged with fatally beating 43-year-old Rochelle Davis and assaulting two boys in June 2017 will be evaluated to determine if he is fit to stand trial, a Rock Island County judge ordered Friday.
Judge Norma Kauzlarich also granted a motion by public defender Matthew Durbin for a separate evaluation of Sean E. Rogers for a possible insanity defense. The evaluation will be conducted by Moline-based clinical psychologist Kirk Witherspoon to conduct the evaluations, the judge ordered.
Rogers, 52, will be back in court Nov. 8 for a status hearing. He is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery.
Rock island police responded to Davis’ home in the 700 block of 25th Street at 10:12 p.m. June 2, 2017 for a report of an assault, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Officers spoke with her sister, who said Davis called her earlier that night and asked her to bring over a plate of food. The woman told police she sent the food over with two boys, 11 and 16 respectively.
A short time later, the older boy returned with an apparent head wound and said Rogers struck him and the other boy with a blunt object when they arrived at the house.
Davis’ sister told police she went to the house and found the younger boy outside with an apparent head wound. She said she forced her way into the home and called for Davis but did not get a response.
Officers found Davis, who had "significant trauma" to her face, in the basement, according to the affidavit. They also found a broken baseball bat handle and a plate of food in the yard behind the house.
Officers also found a broken barrel portion of a baseball bat in an alleyway adjacent to the house. Both pieces of the bat appeared to contain blood.
Both boys were taken to Trinity Rock Island. The younger boy was airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Rogers signed himself into a Davenport hospital two days later.
He told detectives that he was at the residence when Davis was assaulted and said two masked assailants, one with a gun and one with an unknown object, also were in the house.
The assailant with the unknown object struck Davis once, but did not knock her down. The second person pushed her aside and both assailants chased Rogers, he told police.
Rogers said he ran to a friend’s house and got a ride to Davenport. He denied that he assaulted Davis or anyone else.
Detectives saw apparent blood on Roger’s right thumb and on the red sweatpants-type shorts he said he was wearing the night Davis was killed, according to the affidavit.
He was taken into custody by Davenport Police and was later transferred to the Rock Island County Jail, where he remains on a $500,000 cash-only bond.